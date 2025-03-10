Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: Rs 2,500 assistance for women in Delhi; check eligibility and registration details

Read Full Article

The scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to women, will initially be available only to Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders.

The Delhi government has prepared the cabinet note for the Mahila Samman Yojana, and a crucial cabinet meeting is set to take place at 11 AM today. The scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to women, will initially be available only to Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders. However, beneficiaries must not be availing of any other government scheme to qualify. The scheme will provide financial aid to women aged between 21 and 60 years, but registration is mandatory. The government has clarified that no funds will be credited to beneficiaries' accounts today.

Key officials arrive for cabinet meeting

Ahead of the meeting, key ministers and officials have started arriving at the Delhi Secretariat. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi Chief Secretary, and officials from the General Administration Department have all reached the Secretariat to deliberate on the scheme’s rollout and eligibility framework.

Eligibility criteria for Mahila Samman Yojana

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants must meet the following conditions: Must be a resident of Delhi for at least five years before applying.

Must possess an Aadhaar number.

Must have a single-operated bank account in Delhi linked to Aadhaar.

Must provide an income certificate from the SDM or an authorized Revenue Department officer, certifying an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Those with a National Food Security Card must have an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.

Official announcement at JLN Stadium

Sources indicate that an official announcement regarding the commencement of registration for the Mahila Samman Yojana will be made during an event at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. The proposed eligibility criteria suggest that women aged between 21 and 60 years with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh will qualify. Online registration for the scheme, which offers Rs 2,500 per month to economically weaker women, is expected to begin at this event.

Political tensions surrounding the scheme

Last week, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari confirmed that registration for the scheme would begin on March 8, following which a list of eligible beneficiaries would be compiled. The disbursement of Rs 2,500 per woman is expected to be completed within one and a half months.

Since coming to power in Delhi, the BJP government has faced criticism from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has questioned the fulfillment of the election promise to provide financial assistance to women. Meanwhile, the BJP has accused AAP of corruption and financial mismanagement during its tenure.

On March 4, CM Rekha Gupta confronted Leader of Opposition Atishi in the Delhi Assembly, emphasizing the government's commitment to women's safety. Atishi, in response, urged the CM to focus on fulfilling the promise made to the women of Delhi. She specifically pointed out that the first installment of financial aid was promised on March 8.

CM Rekha Gupta assures implementation

CM Rekha Gupta has reiterated that the government will implement the Mahila Samman Yojana as promised. She assured that on March 8, which is dedicated to women, the financial aid will be credited to beneficiaries' accounts without delay.

