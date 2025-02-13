Not just Lakshmir Bhandar! Modi govt to give Rs 2100/month to all women under Mahila Samman Yojana

Alongside West Bengal's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the central government is introducing the 'Mahila Samman Yojana.' Women over 18 can apply to receive ₹2100 per month.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

From Lakshmi Bhandar, old age pension, widow pension to Kanyashree, Rupashree, there are several schemes in this state.

The government gives Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per month to the residents of the state. Among all these allowances, Lakshmi Bhandar is more popular.

The Chief Minister has introduced this allowance for the women of the state. Women between 25 and 60 years of age get this allowance.

Currently, general caste women get Rs 1000 and scheduled caste women get Rs 1200. After Mamata Banerjee government introduced this allowance for women, various states have introduced various allowances following her. Women from other states besides West Bengal are now getting allowance.

Now the central government will give money to the women of the country, not the state. The government will give Rs 2100 per month.

Mahila Samman Yojana is being launched. You can apply for this project if you are 18 years old. Mahila Samman Yojana can be applied online. Register on the said website from home.

If your application is accepted, you will get Rs 2100 per month. You have to apply completely online for Mahila Samman Yojana. You can apply if you have your Aadhaar card, PAN card and age proof.

