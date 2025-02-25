Mahalakshmi Scheme: Telangana women to get Rs 2,500 monthly from March 2025

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2025, the Revanth Reddy government is going to give a super gift to the women of Telangana. Do you know what it is?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

Mahalakshmi Scheme

Telangana government is likely to announce good news for women on Women's Day. CM Revanth Reddy is planning to launch schemes for women.

budget 2025
article_image2

Mahalakshmi Scheme

Telangana Congress made six guarantee promises during the last assembly elections. CM Revanth Reddy is focusing on implementing these promises.

article_image3

Rekha Gupta

Like Telangana, the BJP government in New Delhi is also planning to launch a financial assistance scheme for women on March 8, International Women's Day.

