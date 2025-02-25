Mahalakshmi Scheme: Telangana women to get Rs 2,500 monthly from March 2025

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2025, the Revanth Reddy government is going to give a super gift to the women of Telangana. Do you know what it is?

Mahalakshmi Scheme

Telangana government is likely to announce good news for women on Women's Day. CM Revanth Reddy is planning to launch schemes for women.

Telangana Congress made six guarantee promises during the last assembly elections. CM Revanth Reddy is focusing on implementing these promises.

Like Telangana, the BJP government in New Delhi is also planning to launch a financial assistance scheme for women on March 8, International Women's Day.

