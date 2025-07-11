Looking for high returns? Check out these banks with best FD rates in 2025
Amidst stock market volatility, Fixed Deposits (FDs) remain a favorite, considered by many as the safest investment. Let's explore some banks offering the highest FD interest rates.
1- Slice Small Finance Bank
Slice, formerly North East Small Finance Bank, offers the highest interest rate of 8.50% on FDs for 18 months and 1 day to 18 months and 2 days.
2- Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Suryoday offers 8.40% interest on FDs with terms ranging from 30 months to 3 years.
3- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Utkarsh offers 8.25% interest on FDs with terms from 2 to 3 years.
4- Jana Small Finance Bank
Jana offers 8.20% interest on 5-year FDs.
5- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan offers 7.75% interest on 2-year FDs.
6- Unity Small Finance Bank
Unity offers a maximum interest rate of 8.60% on 1001-day FDs.
FD Rates of Major Banks
ICICI, HDFC, and SBI (under Amrit Vrishti scheme) offer a competitive 6.60% interest for various terms from 444 days to 10 years.
Higher Risk with Smaller Banks
Smaller banks offer up to 8.5% interest on FDs, but they carry higher risk compared to larger, established banks. Traditional banks, while offering lower returns, are considered more reliable due to their stability.
Disclaimer: Bank FD interest rates are subject to change; investors should check with individual banks for the latest updates before making any decisions.