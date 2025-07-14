License Cancellation Alert: Govt Rolls Out Strict New Driving Rules
From January 1, 2026, ABS and two BIS-certified helmets are mandatory for all two-wheelers. Violators face a Rs 2000 fine or a three-month license suspension.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Learn about the new law
The Indian government plans to implement new rules for all two-wheelers (bikes, scooters) from January 1, 2026. According to these rules, it is mandatory to have an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), regardless of engine capacity. The government has stated that strict action will be taken if this is not followed.
Rs 2000 fine! Driving license cancellation!
Two BIS-certified helmets are required for each vehicle. It is mandatory for both the driver and the pillion rider to wear helmets. Violators of these rules will face a fine of Rs 2000 or suspension of their driving license for up to three months.
Measures to prevent accidents
According to information released by the government, 40% of road accidents are caused by bikes. These rules are being strictly introduced to reduce this and ensure public safety.
No action if followed
The public has been given advance notice of the new rules. Since strict measures like license suspension are already planned, it is essential for vehicle owners to ensure the necessary safety features in advance.