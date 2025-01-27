Lakshmi Bhandar scheme: THESE women will not benefit from it | Check details

The Lakshmi Bhandar scheme is one of the most popular projects in the state. Through this project, women are given financial assistance.

Lakshmi Bhandar Project

The Lakshmi Bhandar project is one of the most popular in the state, providing financial aid to women. Currently, the number of Lakshmi Bhandar beneficiaries is around 2 crore. Many hope the amount will increase in the future.

Lakshmi Bhandar Payments

The state government disburses Lakshmi Bhandar funds within the first week of each month. Beneficiaries have already received this month's payment. Currently, the state government provides Rs 1000 per month to women and Rs 1200 to women from Scheduled Castes and Tribes under this scheme.

Lakshmi Bhandar Project Launch

The Lakshmi Bhandar project started in 2021 with an initial payment of Rs 500. The amount has now increased to Rs 1000. Until now, there was some leniency regarding Lakshmi Bhandar funds. But now, the state government is tightening regulations to prevent financial misuse. Age, caste certificates, and bank KYC must be valid.

Ineligible Beneficiaries

Women under 25, those without caste certificates, and those without bank KYC will not receive funds. If Lakshmi Bhandar funds haven't been received for several months, beneficiaries can visit Duare Sarkar camps to update their information.

Increased Transparency

Around 5 lakh women were newly added to the Lakshmi Bhandar project in December. New rules aim to increase transparency and ensure only those in need benefit.

Potential Increase in Funds

With state assembly elections next year, there are rumors of a potential increase in Lakshmi Bhandar funds, although nothing official has been announced.

