Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Need funds? Women can now avail Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans

The central government has launched a remarkable scheme for women called the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. This scheme offers numerous benefits, including interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakh

Loans usually come with high interest rates. But the government has introduced an interest-free loan scheme. However, this scheme is not for everyone. It is exclusively for women. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 5 lakh are granted without interest.

budget 2025
article_image2

Interest-free loan

This government scheme has many benefits and has become very popular. It was launched to empower women financially and help them grow their businesses. Narendra Modi's government's Lakhpati Didi Yojana is a skill development training scheme.

This scheme provides skill training and makes women eligible for self-employment. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women receive training in various fields from professional trainers managed by self-help groups.

article_image3

Loan facility for women

Interest-free loan from Rs 1-5 lakh

Launched on August 15, 2023, the government claims to have successfully transformed 1 crore women into Lakhpati Didis. The initial target was 2 crore, but due to its popularity, it was increased to 3 crore in the interim budget. In this effort towards women's empowerment, along with skill training, women are also receiving substantial financial assistance from the government. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women are being offered interest-free loans ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5 lakh to start their own businesses.

article_image4

Business loans for women

What are the benefits of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana?

The Lakhpati Didi Yojana provides assistance from the start of training to market access for starting a business. Low-cost insurance is also provided. Along with earning, women are also encouraged to save.

article_image5

Loan facility for women

How to get an interest-free loan?

Any woman between the ages of 18 and 50 can benefit from the government's Lakhpati Didi Yojana. For this, the woman must be a resident of that state and a member of a self-help group.

To get a loan to start a business, the necessary documents and business plan must be submitted to your local self-help group office. After this, once the application is reviewed and approved, you will be contacted for the loan.

To apply, the applicant must provide an Aadhaar card, PAN card, income certificate, bank passbook, along with a valid mobile number and passport-size photos.

