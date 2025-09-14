ITR Filing 2025: Will Govt Grant Relief on Deadline Extension?
September 15th is the last day to file income tax returns this year. Over 60 million people have already filed, but professional organizations are requesting an extension.
ITR Deadline
This year's income tax (ITR) filing deadline is September 15th. For the past few days, professional organizations have been requesting a further extension. However, no official announcement has been made by the Income Tax Department yet.
Income Tax Department
The Income Tax Department posted on X (formerly Twitter), "We've received over 60 million ITR filings. If you haven't filed yet, do it now to avoid last-minute rush." They also mentioned their 24/7 help desk.
Income Tax Filing 2025
The ITR filing deadline is usually July 31st. This year, it was extended to September 15th due to the delayed release of ITR forms following changes in the interim budget. Last year, 76 million ITRs were filed by July 31st, but this year, only about 60 million have been filed as of September 13th.
Income Tax Department Update
Organizations like the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association (KSCAA), ICAI Central India Regional Council, and the Tax Advocates Association have written to the CBDT requesting an extension, citing portal issues, floods, and the festive season. Many are also warning about the last-minute rush on social media.
Tax Filing Deadline
The September 15th deadline applies only to non-auditable entities like salaried individuals, retirees, and NRIs. Businesses requiring audits must file their audit reports by September 30th and ITRs by October 31st. Late filing penalties can be up to Rs 5,000, but only Rs 1,000 for those with income below Rs 5 lakhs.