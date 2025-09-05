Last Chance! Income Tax Return Filing Date Pushed to September 15
Taxpayers must file their returns immediately without delay. Late filing will result in penalties and interest.
Image Credit : iStock
Income Tax Return Date
The Indian Income Tax Department extended the ITR filing deadline from July 31 to September 15. However, the tax audit deadline is still September 30.
Image Credit : freepik
Taxpayers
Taxpayers must file returns promptly. Data shows 30 million haven't filed. File within 12 days to avoid penalties and problems.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Income Tax Department
Missing the ITR deadline incurs penalties. Under Section 234F, it's Rs 5,000 if income is Rs 5 lakh or more, and Rs 1,000 if less.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
ITR Filing
Late filing also means interest. Under Section 234A, it's 1% monthly, starting the day after the deadline. Avoid unnecessary interest expenses.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Tax Audit Deadline
Late filing can lead to loss of tax benefits and exemptions (Section 139(1)). Not filing despite eligible income can incur a 50% penalty (Section 270A). File your ITR now.
