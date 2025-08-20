ITR Filing 2025: Extension On Cards? What Taxpayers Need To Know
The deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2024-25 is September 15, 2025. Citing various difficulties, taxpayers and tax professionals are urging the central government to extend the deadline.
The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25 is September 15, 2025. With less than a month left, taxpayers and accountants are worried. This has led to a growing demand for the central government to extend the deadline again.
Several tax experts and CAs, including the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), have written to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) requesting an extension of the ITR filing deadline. They argue that under the current circumstances, it's difficult for taxpayers and tax professionals to file ITRs within the deadline.
Reasons for extension: Late release of ITR forms and software; Frequent login errors and timeouts on the online portal; Errors and delays in Form 26AS, AIS, TIS data; Lengthy process due to the new financial details format; Festive season slowdown from August to November. GCCI suggests extending the deadline to October 30, 2025, for non-audit cases.
Tax experts say the portal frequently shows errors while uploading ITRs. Data often doesn't update, causing difficulties. Many receive error messages even after submission. With a short deadline, many might miss filing.
The initial July 31 deadline was extended to September 15 in May. The government cited insufficient time for taxpayers to adapt to new forms and rules. With GCCI and tax experts requesting another extension, there's a possibility the deadline might be pushed further.
