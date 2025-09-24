IRCTC Increases Online Booking Limit: Now 24 Tickets/Month
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased the online ticket booking limit. This new rule is a huge plus for frequent travelers.
IRCTC Ticket Booking
IRCTC has announced a new offer for online ticket booking users. Now, users without a linked Aadhaar ID can book up to 12 tickets a month. An even better offer is available for Aadhaar-linked user IDs.
Online Train Ticket Booking
They can book a maximum of 24 tickets online per month. Previously, non-Aadhaar linked IDs could only book 6 tickets, and Aadhaar-linked IDs had a limit of 12. Now, the limit for non-linked IDs is doubled to 12.
Monthly 24 Ticket Limit
Meanwhile, the limit for Aadhaar-linked users is doubled to 24. The Railway Board has sent this order to CRIS and commercial managers of all zones. IRCTC has been told to inform users via email, SMS, etc.
Railway Ticket Booking
This decision is a big advantage for frequent online ticket bookers. For families and regular travelers, the 24-ticket monthly limit with Aadhaar linking makes travel planning much easier.