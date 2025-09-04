Image Credit : IRCTC tourism

The seven Jyotirlinga tour package starts on November 18th of this year and continues until November 29th. That means 11 nights and 12 days are included. This train has a total of 767 berths. The package cost is Rs 24,100 per person. There are Sleeper, Third AC, and Second AC classes available, with varying costs.

Sleeper costs Rs 24,100 per adult and Rs 22,200 per child. Third AC is Rs 40,890 per adult and Rs 39,260 per child. Second AC costs Rs 54,390 per adult and Rs 52,425 per child.