IRCTC 7 Jyotirlinga Tour: All You Need to Know About the Pilgrimage Package
Every Hindu devotee wishes to visit the Jyotirlingas. IRCTC offers a tour package to visit seven of these shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Check out the details of this tour package.
IRCTC Tour Package
IRCTC has announced a new tour package for visiting seven sacred Jyotirlingas in India. You can see seven Jyotirlingas in 12 days as part of this package. Not only that, you also get a chance to see Dwarka. Find out which Jyotirlingas are included in this tour package, when it starts, and how much to pay.
Which Jyotirlingas?
According to IRCTC, this tour package covers Mahakaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh), Nageshwar (Gujarat), Somnath (Gujarat), Trimbakeshwar (Maharashtra), Bhimashankar (Maharashtra), Grishneshwar (Maharashtra), and Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh). Along with these, places like Bet Dwarka and Dwarka are also included. A special train called 'Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' has been launched for the seven Jyotirlinga tour package.
Package Details
The seven Jyotirlinga tour package starts on November 18th of this year and continues until November 29th. That means 11 nights and 12 days are included. This train has a total of 767 berths. The package cost is Rs 24,100 per person. There are Sleeper, Third AC, and Second AC classes available, with varying costs.
Sleeper costs Rs 24,100 per adult and Rs 22,200 per child. Third AC is Rs 40,890 per adult and Rs 39,260 per child. Second AC costs Rs 54,390 per adult and Rs 52,425 per child.
What's Included?
The package includes train travel, hotel stays, morning tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However, only vegetarian food is provided. Travel insurance is also included. IRCTC tour managers will accompany you throughout the journey.
Expenses You Bear
IRCTC does not cover temple entrance fees, boating charges, or other sightseeing entry fees. You'll need to cover mineral water, additional food, and other personal expenses. These are not part of the package.
You'll need a Voter ID or Aadhaar ID and proof of COVID vaccination to book. The journey starts on November 18, 2025, from Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station in Uttarakhand. Regardless of your booking location, everyone must arrive at Rishikesh station for the tour's commencement.