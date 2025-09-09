Invest Smart: Top-Rated Small-Cap Mutual Funds for Future Gains
Small-cap funds are riskier but can offer great returns over time. Get expert advice before investing.
High-Return Mutual Funds
Many investors are now interested in mutual funds, particularly small-cap funds. The Nifty Small Cap 250 index has seen substantial growth, boasting a CAGR of 28.1% over the last 5 years, surpassing mid-cap and large-cap stocks.
Long-Term Investment
Market experts say small-cap funds are high-risk, but they consistently deliver top returns. Despite short-term volatility, they recommend long-term investments of 8-10 years for good profits.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund
Nippon India Small Cap Fund, launched in 2010, is a top recommendation. With over 235 company investments and an AUM exceeding Rs 65,900 crore, its 10-year SIP return is 24.31%. A monthly Rs 10,000 SIP would yield around Rs 43.5 lakh today.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund
Bandhan Small Cap Fund, launched in 2020, has Rs 14,000 crore in assets, focused on healthcare and retail. Its SIP return is 29.3%, with a Rs 10,000 investment over 5 years yielding about Rs 12.3 lakh.
Invesco India Small Cap Fund
Invesco India Small Cap Fund, started in 2018, has a Rs 75,000 crore AUM, focused on healthcare and finance. Its 5-year SIP return is 27.58%, meaning a Rs 10,000 monthly investment would now be worth around Rs 11.8 lakh. Stock market investments are risky, so consult experts before investing.