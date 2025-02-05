Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years!

Investing Rs 5,000 monthly in the Post Office RD scheme can yield ₹8 lakh in 10 years. With a 6.7% interest rate and loan facility, it's a secure and reliable investment.

Post Office Scheme: ₹5,000 to ₹8 Lakh

Post Office Small Savings Schemes are ideal for secure returns. The Recurring Deposit (RD) stands out, allowing substantial fund growth. Rs 5,000 monthly yields around Rs 8 lakh in a decade. Loan access adds flexibility.

Post Office Scheme

In 2023, the government increased the Post Office RD interest rate, benefiting investors. Set at 6.7% for October-December 2023, it's revised quarterly. Interest accrues annually, ensuring steady savings growth.

High Returns

Rs 5,000 monthly deposit yields, Rs 3 lakh in five years. With 6.7% interest, total interest is Rs 56,830, totaling Rs 3,56,830. Extending the RD for another five years grows it to Rs 8,54,272 with interest of Rs 2,54,272.

Recurring Deposit

This scheme allows early withdrawals and offers loan facilities. Open an RD account with as little as Rs 100. While maturity is five years, it can be closed early. After one year, borrow up to 50% of the deposit at 2% over the RD rate.

Best Savings Plan

The Post Office RD is a smart, secure investment for steady savings growth. Flexible amounts, good returns, and loan options ensure financial stability while minimizing risk. Extending to ten years maximizes long-term wealth.

