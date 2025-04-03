user
user icon

Invest in THESE 5 defence stocks for maximum gains: HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock and more

The stock market crashed on the first day of the new financial year. Sensex saw its second-largest fall of the year, closing down 1390 points at 76,024. During this time, brokerage firm Antique Broking has advised holding 5 defence stocks.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

1. HAL Share Price Target

On April 1, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited shares saw a great increase, closing at ₹4,225.80. Target price: ₹4,887.

article_image2

2. BEL Share Price Target

Antique Broking is also bullish on Bharat Electronics shares, giving a target price of ₹376. Share closed down 3.46% at ₹290.90 on April 1.


article_image3

3. Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target

Antique Broking advises betting on Bharat Dynamics shares, with a target price of ₹1,351. Share closed down 2.73% at ₹1,246.45 on April 1.

article_image4

4. Mazagon Dock Share Price Target

Mazagon Dock closed down 2.30% at ₹2,583 on April 1. Antique Broking gives a target price of ₹2,757. Company's order book: ₹34,787 crore.

article_image5

5. PTC Industries Share Price Target

Antique Broking advises keeping PTC Industries shares. Target price: ₹19,639. Share closed down 4.51% at ₹14,270 on Tuesday, April 1.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why did Donald Trump exempt pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs? Expert explains snt

Why did Donald Trump exempt pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs? Expert explains

Stock markets nosedive after Trump's tariff announcement: Sensex, Nifty deep in red AJR

Stock markets nosedive after Trump's tariff announcement: Sensex, Nifty deep in red

US President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs shake markets, push gold to record high AJR

US President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs shake markets, push gold to record high

Can India's farm exports withstand US tariff hike as rivals face higher duties? Experts weigh in snt

Can India's farm exports withstand US tariff hike as rivals face higher duties? Experts weigh in

Explained Donald Trump imposes 26% reciprocal tariff on India; what it means for trade and economy AJR

Explained: Donald Trump imposes 26% reciprocal tariff on India; what it means for trade and economy

Recent Stories

Google Photos to get a fresh look soon? Check out the expected new design and features gcw

Google Photos to get a fresh look soon? Check out the expected new design and features

Want Rs 3,000 every month? Here's how to get Modi govt's new card AJR

Want Rs 3,000 every month? Here's how to get Modi govt's new card

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: All you need to know and other frequently asked questions (FAQs) shk

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: All you need to know and other frequently asked questions (FAQs)

DIY hair growth hacks: 5 ultimate kitchen remedies for hair growth sri

DIY hair growth hacks: 5 kitchen ingredients that work

Centre proposes Rs 30,000 minimum salary for graduates: Will it apply to private sector? AJR

Centre proposes Rs 30,000 minimum salary for graduates: Will it apply to private sector?

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Video Icon
Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Video Icon
Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Video Icon