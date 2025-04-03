Invest in THESE 5 defence stocks for maximum gains: HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock and more

Read Full Gallery

The stock market crashed on the first day of the new financial year. Sensex saw its second-largest fall of the year, closing down 1390 points at 76,024. During this time, brokerage firm Antique Broking has advised holding 5 defence stocks.

1. HAL Share Price Target

On April 1, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited shares saw a great increase, closing at ₹4,225.80. Target price: ₹4,887.

2. BEL Share Price Target

Antique Broking is also bullish on Bharat Electronics shares, giving a target price of ₹376. Share closed down 3.46% at ₹290.90 on April 1.

3. Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target

Antique Broking advises betting on Bharat Dynamics shares, with a target price of ₹1,351. Share closed down 2.73% at ₹1,246.45 on April 1.

4. Mazagon Dock Share Price Target

Mazagon Dock closed down 2.30% at ₹2,583 on April 1. Antique Broking gives a target price of ₹2,757. Company's order book: ₹34,787 crore.

5. PTC Industries Share Price Target

Antique Broking advises keeping PTC Industries shares. Target price: ₹19,639. Share closed down 4.51% at ₹14,270 on Tuesday, April 1.

