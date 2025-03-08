Instant Loans for Women! Super Government Loan Programs for Women Entrepreneurs in India

Government Loan Schemes for Women: There are government loan schemes available for women to start businesses. These include low interest rates, simple terms, and collateral-free loan facilities. There are many schemes including Mudra and Stand-Up India.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

If women in India plan to start or expand a business, they can access government loan schemes. These schemes offer loans with minimal documents and terms.

budget 2025
article_image2

Government-backed loan schemes often have low interest rates, flexible repayment terms, and minimal collateral needs. These schemes are useful for the common person.


article_image3

1. Mudra Loan Scheme for Women (PMMY) Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) provides financial assistance to women entrepreneurs.

article_image4

2. Stand-Up India Scheme The Stand-Up India scheme supports women entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

article_image5

3. Mahila Udyam Nidhi Scheme Launched by SIDBI, this scheme provides financial assistance to businesses owned by women.

article_image6

4. Udyogini Scheme The Udyogini scheme provides loans specifically to women entrepreneurs from weaker sections.

article_image7

5. Annapurna Scheme This scheme helps women entrepreneurs in the food sector to get loans for equipment.

