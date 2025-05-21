India's state debt burden: Which states owe the most
The debt burden of Indian states is increasing. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu carry significant debt due to infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, and other expenditures.
| Published : May 21 2025, 01:13 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Maharashtra - Rs. 7 Lakh Crore Debt
Maharashtra, a high-income state, faces a substantial debt exceeding Rs. 7 lakh crore due to mega-infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Metro and coastal road projects.
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
Uttar Pradesh - Rs. 6.5 Lakh Crore Debt
Uttar Pradesh has a debt of Rs. 6.5 lakh crore, driven by high population-related expenses on healthcare, education, and welfare schemes.
34
Image Credit : our own
West Bengal - Rs. 5.5 Lakh Crore Debt
West Bengal's historical debt burden nears ₹5.5 lakh crore, hampered by financial management challenges and lower revenue generation.
44
Image Credit : our own
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 5.7 Lakh Crore
Tamil Nadu's debt stands at Rs. 5.7 lakh crore, fueled by rising new loans, welfare scheme expenses, and free electricity for farmers.
Top Stories