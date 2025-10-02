Indian Railways UTS App: Book Tickets & Passes in One Click
No more waiting in long queues to buy a general train ticket, platform ticket, or season pass. You can easily book tickets from your mobile phone right from home.
Train Ticket Booking
If you're a train traveler tired of waiting in long lines for tickets, this news is for you. Now you can easily book general, platform, or season pass tickets in minutes from home.
Festival Train Ticket
Stations get crowded during festivals, with long waits for general tickets. Now, Railways offers the UTS app, a smart digital solution for booking tickets from home.
Indian Railways
Tickets booked via this app appear digitally on your phone. Pay securely with UPI. Download the 'UTS' app, create an account, and click 'Book Ticket' to get started.
Season Pass Booking
No need to stand at ticket counters. Pay with any payment app. It's easy for all ages. Booking general tickets is no longer a hassle! Use the UTS app for an easy journey.
