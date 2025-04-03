user
user icon

Indian Railways tightens rules on waiting list passengers: Know new penalty charges

In India, trains are the most affordable and comfortable way to travel long distances. Because of this, getting a confirmed train ticket can be difficult. Now, there have been changes to the rules for waiting list tickets.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

Tough rules for waiting list tickets in railways since March 1st

Tough rules have been implemented for waiting list tickets in Indian Railways since March 1st. The new rules apply to both online and railway station counter tickets.

Waiting list rules changed after excessive crowds on Prayagraj trains

The railway's waiting list rules were changed after excessive crowds on Prayagraj-bound trains during the Mahakumbh Mela earlier this year. The new rules aim to reduce overcrowding in reserved compartments.


Rule of boarding reserved compartments with waiting list tickets canceled

Until March 1st, it was allowed to board reserved compartments with waiting list tickets purchased from railway station counters. But now, you cannot board sleeper or AC compartments with a waiting list ticket.

Now, you can only board the general coach with a waiting list ticket

According to the rule implemented from March 1st, you can only board the general compartment with a waiting list ticket purchased from the railway station counter.

Heavy fine if caught in a reserved compartment with a waiting list ticket

If a passenger is caught traveling in a reserved compartment with a waiting list ticket, they may be fined a hefty amount.

Fine of ₹250 for boarding a sleeper coach with a waiting list ticket

If a passenger boards a sleeper coach with a waiting list ticket, they may have to pay a fine of ₹250 and the fare from the boarding station to the next station.

Heavy fine for boarding an AC coach with a waiting list ticket

If you board an AC coach with a waiting list ticket, you will have to pay a fine of ₹440. Along with this, you will have to pay the fare from the starting station to the next station.

Indian Railways is using advanced technology for ticket booking

Indian Railways is now using artificial intelligence for ticket booking. Seats are being allocated with the help of advanced technology.

Indian Railways is becoming modern, and passenger facilities are also increasing

Indian Railways is introducing modern systems. Train compartments are being upgraded. At the same time, passenger facilities are also being arranged.

In the future, emphasis is being placed on further improving the railway system

The Ministry of Railways is emphasizing the modernization of the railway system throughout the country.

