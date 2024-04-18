Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Income Tax Return filing 2024: How to claim tax refund? A step-by-step guide to check status

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

    For individuals, a tax refund can provide a welcomed financial boost, offering an opportunity for savings, investments, or simply easing economic strain.  Here's how you can claim tax refund and how to check the status.

    article_image1

    If a person or corporation pays more taxes than they are required to for a specific fiscal year, they may be eligible for a refund. In the world of finance, a tax refund is a blessing that provides relief to people or corporations that have overpaid their taxes for a certain fiscal year. This process embodies the essence of fairness within taxation systems, ensuring that taxpayers aren’t burdened beyond their due contributions.

    A tax return may be an appealing financial boost for people, giving them the chance to invest, save, or just relieve some financial tension. In a similar vein, it might represent increased liquidity for firms, enabling them to devote resources to expansion, innovation, or debt payback.

    article_image2

    By submitting your income tax return, you can request a reimbursement for the excess tax. You will get a refund via an ECS transfer that is credited to your bank account. The department has been working to quickly resolve refund requests.It's

    By the deadline set by the Income Tax Department, individuals must file their income tax returns for the applicable assessment year. Though it might change, the deadline is often July 31st of the evaluation year.

    The Income Tax Department processes the income tax return after it has been filed and validates the information given. This entails verifying the taxpayer's reported computations, deductions, and exemptions.

    article_image3

    The Income Tax Department starts the refund process after completing the assessment and determining that the taxpayer is eligible for one. Refunds are typically made by direct bank transfer (Electronic Clearing Service, or NEFT) to the taxpayer's bank account; the taxpayer receives the amount directly in their bank account after the refund is processed.

    The refund amount includes any interest payable on the excess taxes paid, calculated from the date of filing the return to the date of refund. The department analyzes the taxpayer's liability based on the information provided in the return.

    If it is found that the taxpayer has paid more taxes than necessary after taking into account deductions, exemptions, and credits, a refund is issued.

    article_image4

    In the past, taxpayers had to visit the TIN-NSDL website to verify the status of their refund. Additionally, you may still check it out on the TIN-NSDL website. Nevertheless, a new feature that enables customers to check their refund status straight from the income tax site (IT portal) has just been released.

    A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Income Tax Refund Status:

    Step 1: Visit the E-filing portal.
    Step 2: Find "Know Your Refund Status" by scrolling down the "Quick Links" section. Press the button.
    Step 3: Enter your cell number, PAN number, and assessment year (2023–24 for the present year).
    Step 4: An OTP will be sent to you. Enter the OTP in the designated field.

    The deadline for filing your ITR for the assessment year 2024-25 is July 31.

