ICICI Credit Card Rules Change: 2% Gaming Fee from Jan 15, 2026
These changes, effective from 2026, include a 2% extra fee for online gaming and new conditions for BookMyShow offers. Customers are advised to be careful.
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank has announced new rules for its retail credit card users. Changes to fees, rewards, and offers will mostly start on Jan 15, 2026, affecting daily spending habits.
BookMyShow BOGO
This update is key for online spenders. A new 2% fee applies to gaming sites like Dream11 and MPL. The BookMyShow BOGO offer now requires a minimum spend of ₹25,000 per quarter.
Instant Platinum Card
The Instant Platinum card offer ends in Feb 2026. The DCC fee on Emeralde cards is now 2%. A new Emeralde Metal add-on card costs a one-time fee of ₹3,500. Check for other fee changes.
