How to Save Big on Taxes in FY 2026: Legal Tricks You Must Know
You can reduce your tax burden with proper tax planning. It's essential to use tax deductions for retirement investments, education and medical expenses, home loans, and more.
Tax Saving Methods
Many fear higher taxes with more income, but financial advisors say planning helps. Start early to legally cut your tax burden. Use deductions for education, medical, and home loans.
Income Tax Reduction
Save on taxes with Health Savings Accounts for medical costs. You can also time your income, like deferring a bonus, to stay in a lower tax bracket. Smart long-term investments help too.
