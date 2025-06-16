Image Credit : our own

SIP Success = Amount Invested × Time Period × Consistency × Power of Compounding

1. Amount Invested – Start with what you can, increase as your salary grows.

2. Time Period – Longer duration means greater compounding effect.

3. Consistency – Never pause or withdraw during market downturns.

4. Compounding – Reinvesting your returns creates exponential growth.

SIP Success Example

Let's take the example of Mr. Ramesh, who started an SIP at 30 with Rs 3000 per month and continued till 60 years (total 30 years). With a 12% average return, the result will surely surprise you.

Investment Amount = Rs 3000 × 12 × 30 = Rs 10.8 Lakhs

Maturity Amount = Rs 1,05,00,000+ (Over 1 Crore)

This corpus helps him live a peaceful retired life with monthly income options from structures like SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan), FD interest, or pension.