How to file an online complaint against a shopkeeper? A step-by-step guide
Often, we buy expensive items only to find them faulty soon after, feeling cheated. You can file an online complaint against the shopkeeper from the comfort of your home. Here's how.
Consumers Must Know Their Rights
Consumers must know their rights, especially when buying expensive items that turn out faulty, leaving them feeling cheated.
File Cheating Complaints Online
If this has happened to you, file a complaint online with the National Consumer Helpline. Here's how.
Download the National Consumer Helpline App
Download the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) app from the Play Store. It addresses complaints related to products and services.
Complain via Helpline Number
You can also complain on the toll-free National Consumer Helpline number 1800-11-4000 or dial 1915 or 14404.
Login to the NCH Portal
Visit the NCH portal at https://consumerhelpline.gov.in. New users can sign up and fill out the registration form.
Select Complaint Registration Form
Registered users can log in. Then, select the Complaint Registration Form.
Fill Out the Form
Provide personal details, the nature of the complaint, and a short description.
Fill Product/Service Details
Provide details like city, industry, product price, company name, dealer details, and a description of the dispute with dates.
Attach Bill/Warranty Card
Submit the bill, warranty card, or any relevant document as proof. This is optional but helpful.
Track Complaint with Docket Number
Submit the completed form with documents. You'll receive a complaint docket number to track its status.