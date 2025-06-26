How to apply for Tamil Nadu's 100% micro irrigation subsidy scheme
The Tamil Nadu government offers a 100% subsidy to small and marginal farmers and a 75% subsidy to other farmers under the Micro Irrigation Scheme. Farmers can save water by using drip and sprinkler irrigation methods.
Schemes for farmers
The Tamil Nadu government has been implementing various schemes for farmers. The role of agriculture in the country's progress is important. Only if the farmers step into the mud, can those who earn lakhs of rupees in IT companies put their hands in the rice. Therefore, agriculture is seen as the backbone of the country. Therefore, every government is implementing many schemes for agriculture.
In that way, the subsidy scheme has also been announced. The Tamil Nadu government had announced many schemes in the last agriculture budget. Accordingly, it has been announced that 5,000 agricultural machinery and equipment will be provided at subsidized prices under the Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme.
Subsidy assistance schemes for farmers
Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh is being provided for small paddy transplanters. Rs.68 crore watershed development project in 51 watersheds covering an area of 30,190 hectares in Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts. 100% subsidy is also provided for construction of farm ponds, borewells, solar and electric pump sets, installation of water distribution pipes.
Rs.110.59 crore for drought mitigation project in Dharmapuri, Tirupur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi districts. Rs.3 crore has been allocated to send 150 pioneer farmers to countries like Israel, Netherlands, Thailand and many other schemes are being announced and implemented.
Micro Irrigation- 100% Subsidy
In this situation, micro-irrigation scheme is an important agricultural scheme introduced in India for efficient use of water in agricultural lands. Micro irrigation scheme in Tamil Nadu is implemented by Central and State Governments. Under this scheme, subsidy is provided to farmers to encourage drip and sprinkler irrigation methods. The Tamil Nadu government is actively implementing the micro-irrigation scheme. More importance is given to this scheme in water-scarce districts in the state. In that way, this scheme is useful in areas like Tirupur, Coimbatore, Madurai.
In this situation, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that 100 percent subsidy will be provided to small and marginal farmers and 75 percent subsidy to other farmers for setting up micro irrigation systems. It has been informed that small and marginal farmers can set up and benefit from micro-irrigation up to a maximum of 2 hectares and large farmers up to a maximum of 5 hectares.
Micro Irrigation Subsidy- Address to Apply
Interested farmers can register and benefit by visiting the following website (https://tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in:8080/Subsidy/ApplySubsidy) with copies of Aadhaar card, family card, patta, crop details, small/marginal farmer certificate, bank passbook. Farmers can approach the local horticulture or agricultural engineering department offices and pre-register with the documents to get the full benefit of the scheme.
Micro irrigation methods:
Drip irrigation: Precisely delivering water to the root zone of plants, thus reducing water wastage.
Sprinkler irrigation: Spraying water in fine droplets to crops, suitable for large areas.
Benefits of micro irrigation
Cultivation can be done in a larger area using less water.
Fertilizers and water are evenly distributed to the crops.
30-50% water is saved compared to traditional irrigation methods.
Precise water and fertilizer application increases crop yield by 20-50%.
Reduces the use of electricity and fertilizers.
Reduces soil erosion and water pollution.