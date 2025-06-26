Image Credit : Safari consoler/Pixabay

The Tamil Nadu government has been implementing various schemes for farmers. The role of agriculture in the country's progress is important. Only if the farmers step into the mud, can those who earn lakhs of rupees in IT companies put their hands in the rice. Therefore, agriculture is seen as the backbone of the country. Therefore, every government is implementing many schemes for agriculture.

In that way, the subsidy scheme has also been announced. The Tamil Nadu government had announced many schemes in the last agriculture budget. Accordingly, it has been announced that 5,000 agricultural machinery and equipment will be provided at subsidized prices under the Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme.