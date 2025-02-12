How much will West Bengal govt employees' DA increase? Budget 2025 to reveal

Will the DA for state government employees be announced in the budget today? As this is the last full budget of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, state government employees are expecting a significant Dearness Allowance (DA) announcement. Let's see what's in store.

Ajay Joseph
Feb 12, 2025

The state assembly's budget session began on Monday, February 10. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the budget on February 12.

Will this be an election-focused budget? Political observers believe that new projects may be announced, keeping the 2026 Assembly elections in mind.

Currently, central government employees receive a 53% DA, while state government employees receive only 14%.

This significant difference between the central and state DA rates is increasing discontent among state government employees.

As this is the last full budget of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, state government employees are expecting a substantial Dearness Allowance (DA) announcement.

Sources suggest that the much-awaited dearness allowance will be announced in the Assembly today. But how much will it be?

The Chief Minister is aware that state government employees have long expressed their grievances regarding the DA.

Administrative sources report that top officials in the finance department are discussing a DA announcement between 4-6%. However, the decision may be announced just before the budget presentation.

Sources say the state government will announce a 4% DA on Wednesday. However, if there's a green signal from a 'special place,' a 6% dearness allowance could be announced.

At the last minute of last year's budget speech, the Chief Minister instructed a 3% DA increase in a note.

Later, during the Christmas festivities, she announced a 4% DA increase. Such instances offer a glimmer of hope to state government employees.

