Home Buying Tips: Smart Ways to Plan, Save, and Invest for Your Dream House
Building a house and getting married are considered life's biggest milestones, highlighting the importance of owning a home. Financial experts advise planning to achieve this dream.
1 Min read
Published : Aug 27 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : freepik
Owning a home is everyone's dream
Everyone dreams of owning a home. Some buy early, others after retirement, while some never achieve it. Experts say it's not difficult with proper planning and savings.
25
Image Credit : Google
Why pre-planning is necessary?
Consider location, project, budget, and financial planning when deciding to buy a home. Many want to settle in cities like Hyderabad due to job opportunities, but affordable housing is scarce. However, budget-friendly projects are emerging in surrounding areas.
35
Image Credit : Google
Start saving early
Experts suggest starting to save 5-6 years before buying a home. Save a fixed amount monthly from your first salary for the 20% down payment. Saving Rs. 10,000 or more monthly can reduce future EMI burden.
45
Image Credit : Google
Investment choices
Invest savings for good returns, including VPF, Mutual Fund SIPs, Gold, reliable Chit Funds, Bank/Postal schemes. These build a strong financial base for future home purchases.
55
Image Credit : ANI
Budget is key
Buy a home within your budget to avoid impacting your lifestyle due to high EMIs. If buying a ready-made house is difficult, buy a plot and build later. Some sell a portion of their land to fund construction.
About the Author
AJ
Ajay Joseph
With over eight years of journalistic experience, Ajay Joseph Raj. P has been a dedicated member of the Asianet Newsable team, where he serves as the Chief Copy Editor. His expertise spans Business, Career, Stock Market, National, International, and viral/trending topics, with a knack for crafting compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences. Before joining Asianet Newsable, Ajay honed his skills at OneIndia News and Opoyi English, gaining extensive experience in delivering impactful stories across various beats.
Recommended Stories
Related Stories