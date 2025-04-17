High-growth real estate shares: Investment opportunities you can't miss
HDFC Securities recommends investing in real estate shares like DLF, Prestige Estate, Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises, and Mahindra Lifespaces, with potential returns ranging from 50% to 122%.
HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities suggests betting on real estate stock DLF. The target price for this stock is ₹988. On Wednesday, April 16, the stock closed about 1% lower at ₹656.
Prestige Estate
You can get up to 50% return on your investment right now. Its 52-week high is ₹928 and low is ₹601. HDFC Securities is also bullish on Prestige Estate shares. The long-term target price for this share is ₹1,914.
Target price
On Wednesday, the stock closed at ₹1,194.40. From here, about 60% return can be obtained. The 52-week high of this stock is ₹2,072 and the low is ₹1,048. The target price for this share is ₹2,302, which is about 40% higher than the current price of ₹1,643.90. Its 52-week high is ₹2,350 and low is ₹1,360.
Brigade Enterprises Limited
HDFC Securities has also given a buy rating on the shares of Brigade Enterprises Limited. The target price for this share is ₹1,400, which is about 42% higher than the current price of ₹983.40. The 52-week high of this stock is ₹1,451 and the low is ₹812.
Mahindra Lifespaces
On Wednesday, April 16, Mahindra Lifespaces share price closed at ₹314. HDFC Securities has advised to keep it in the portfolio for the long term. The target price for this share is ₹700. In this way, about 122% return can be obtained. The 52-week high of this stock is ₹680 and the low is ₹276.