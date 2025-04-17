On Wednesday, the stock closed at ₹1,194.40. From here, about 60% return can be obtained. The 52-week high of this stock is ₹2,072 and the low is ₹1,048. The target price for this share is ₹2,302, which is about 40% higher than the current price of ₹1,643.90. Its 52-week high is ₹2,350 and low is ₹1,360.