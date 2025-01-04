HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns

Discover the best mutual funds for January 2025, featuring equity, debt, and SIP investment options catering to diverse financial goals. These funds focus on high returns, tax savings, and beginner-friendly plans. Learn about the top-performing schemes for investors to maximize profits in 2025.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Invest wisely in 2025. Many rely on mutual funds. Returns are possible if you follow the rules and choose the right funds. Explore various mutual fund categories like large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap. Let's see the 15 mutual funds that will give excellent returns in 2025.

Experts list 5 top mutual funds investing in small, mid, and large companies, including Nippon India Large Cap Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund.

 

Mutual fund investment options January 2025

For mid-cap investments, consider Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, and WhiteOak Mid-Cap Fund.

Best equity mutual funds 2025

For small-cap investments, explore Motilal Oswal Small Cap, Bandhan Small Cap, Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap.

Best mutual funds for beginners 2025

Top large-cap funds include ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, Nippon India Large Cap Fund, HDFC Top 100 Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund, and Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund.

 

Top mutual funds for tax saving 2025

Top mid-cap mutual funds include Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund and Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund.

Top small-cap funds include Motilal Oswal Small Cap and Bandhan Small Cap Fund, along with Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap.

Best SIP mutual funds January 2025

Carefully consider before investing; understanding everything is crucial. Stock market investment is risky; consult experts before investing.

 

