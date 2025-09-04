GST Tax Reform 2025: Top 15 Stocks Investors Should Watch
The new GST tax changes have increased investment opportunities in FMCG, insurance, renewable energy, pharma, and auto sectors.
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Gemini
Best Stocks
The recent GST changes have revitalized the Indian stock market. Experts believe the two-tier system (5% and 18%), effective from September 22nd, will benefit several sectors, notably FMCG, insurance, renewable energy, pharma, and auto. Here are 15 key stocks to watch.
25
Image Credit : Getty
Consumer and Retail Sector
Brokerages like Morgan Stanley and CLSA suggest companies like Britannia, Colgate, Nestle, and Tata Consumer will directly benefit from increased demand for food, essentials, and consumer discretionary goods. Retail players like Avenue Supermarts (DMart) and Vishal Mega Mart are expected to see higher sales and revenue stability.
35
Image Credit : Meta AI
Apparel and Insurance Sector
Apparel companies like Page Industries are projected for long-term growth. The GST exemption allows insurers like SBI Life, HDFC Life, and Max Life to offer lower premiums, boosting customer confidence and insurance penetration.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Renewable Energy and Pharma Stocks
Solar energy companies like Waaree Energies and Premier Energies benefit from India's growing PV demand. Pharma companies like Lupin, with US FDA approvals, have export opportunities. Nomura has given these stocks a strong target price.
55
Image Credit : Google
Auto and Aviation Sector Progress
Nomura predicts Maruti Suzuki will see significant sales growth with new EV and SUV models. HSBC highlights InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)'s continued growth through service expansion and MRO facility. This information is for general awareness. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
