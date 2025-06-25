Grinder subsidy scheme: Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 5,000 support for women
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a Rs. 5,000 subsidy for women to purchase wet and dry grinders. Priority will be given to widows, destitute women, and those below the poverty line.
Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Women
Tamil Nadu implements various schemes for women. These aim to empower women and promote self-reliance. The monthly Rs. 1,000 women's entitlement scheme has been highly beneficial. It allows women to make small purchases independently.
Additionally, a one lakh rupee grant is provided for purchasing pink autos, and subsidized loan schemes are available for starting businesses. Now, the government has announced a subsidy for wet and dry grinders.
Grinder Subsidy
Chennai District Collector Rashmi Sidharth Jagade announced a new scheme to empower disadvantaged women, including widows, destitute women, and those below the poverty line.
For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, a 50% subsidy, up to Rs. 5,000, will be provided for commercial wet and dry grinders costing Rs. 10,000 or more. Widows and abandoned women will be prioritized.
Eligibility and Application Process
Eligible women must be native to Tamil Nadu (birth certificate required), be over 25 years old (proof of date of birth required), and have an annual income below Rs. 1.20 lakh (income certificate from VAO required).
Priority will be given to widows, destitute women, or abandoned women (certificate from VAO required).
Grinder Subsidy - Application Deadline
Interested women should submit applications to the District Social Welfare Office, located on the 8th floor of the Chennai District Collectorate, by July 14, 2025. Late applications will be rejected. Eligible beneficiaries will be selected by a government-appointed committee. For more details, contact the District Social Welfare Office.