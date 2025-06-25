Image Credit : our own

Tamil Nadu implements various schemes for women. These aim to empower women and promote self-reliance. The monthly Rs. 1,000 women's entitlement scheme has been highly beneficial. It allows women to make small purchases independently.

Additionally, a one lakh rupee grant is provided for purchasing pink autos, and subsidized loan schemes are available for starting businesses. Now, the government has announced a subsidy for wet and dry grinders.