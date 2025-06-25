West Bengal SSC Recruitment rule changed for OBC candidates: What you need to know
WB SSC New Recruitment: The School Service Commission has taken a major step in its recruitment notification. OBC candidates will now have to apply for jobs just like general candidates. See the complete photo gallery for details.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Big step regarding recruitment notification
The School Service Commission has taken a major step regarding the teachers who lost their jobs in the 2016 job cancellation case. SSC has amended the recruitment notification. New decision of the commission for OBC candidates.
New instructions for OBC candidates
It has been learned that no separate arrangement has been made for OBC candidates by the School Service Commission. Because, until the court announces the final decision in the OBC case, OBCs will have to fill the job form just like general candidates.
OBC case in court
According to government sources, this instruction will remain in force until the final hearing in the OBC case is completed in the Calcutta High Court. As a result, OBC candidates will not be able to mention their separate caste in the form right now.
SSC notification
The School Service Commission clarified the recruitment rules by issuing a notification on Tuesday. Because, according to the SSC notification, general category candidates have to pay 500 rupees to fill the new job form. For the time being, the same amount is applicable for OBC candidates as well, SSC said.
Exam fee for Scheduled Castes and Tribes
On the other hand, the price of the application form for SSC job examination for Scheduled Castes and Tribes is 200 rupees. SSC has informed that after the final settlement of the OBC case, SSC will re-launch the 'window' of the application form. OBC candidates will be able to update their category there.
Interim stay in OBC case
It is learned that the Calcutta High Court issued an interim stay order in the OBC case on Tuesday. It has been informed there that until the final order comes in the OBC case, they have to fill the form by paying 500 rupees like the general category candidates.
Recognition of 140 new tribes
Meanwhile, the state government has announced its decision to recognize 140 new tribes. The High Court had stayed this decision of the state government. The division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Rajasekhar Mantha gave an interim stay on that list of the state.
State government's claim regarding OBC
Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the cancellation of all OBC certificates issued after 2010 in the OBC case. The state government goes to the Supreme Court against that order. The state claims that the recruitment process and the admission process in schools and colleges are stuck due to the order of the Calcutta High Court. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court again ordered an interim stay in this case, which led to a hasty change of decision by the SSC.