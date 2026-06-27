Best Indian Companies: Who’s No.1 to Work For? Reliance’s Rank May Surprise You
The 'Great Place to Work Institute' has just dropped its 2026 list of the best companies to work for in India. Let's see who made the cut and where major players like Reliance stand.
India's Best Companies
India's Best Workplaces 2026
The 'Great Place to Work Institute' has released its 2026 list. Hilton, Cisco Systems India, and Synchrony International bagged the top three positions. In the same list, Reliance Retail secured the 13th spot, proving its continuous focus on work environment and employee trust.
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Reliance Retail
Direct Employee Feedback
These rankings aren't just about a company's name or its profits. Employee feedback from the 'Trust Index Survey' makes up 75% of the score. The remaining 25% comes from the company's culture, HR policies, and employee growth plans. This shows how much direct employee opinions matter.
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Reliance's Success
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