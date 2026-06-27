Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal said AI agents will simplify work and remove middle management. He argued AI will increase the value of employees building products, fundamentally changing how companies are organised and operate.

AI to Replace Middle Management

Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday said the company has built multiple artificial intelligence (AI) agents to simplify work, arguing that AI will reduce the need for layers of middle management and increase the value of employees directly involved in building products.

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Sharing his experience in a post on X, Aggarwal said he had spent the week developing AI agents for the company. "Got on the vibe coding bandwagon and built a bunch of AI agents this week for @OlaElectric. Wow! So many layers get built between the actual doers and the founder as the company scales," Aggarwal said.

He added that AI agents could fundamentally change how companies are organised. "Agents will take away all middlemen in a company who are only 'managing people' and not doing any problem solving! And the people actually building will be even more valuable," he said.

The remarks come as companies across industries are increasingly deploying AI-powered software agents to automate routine tasks, improve productivity and streamline decision-making, while also reshaping workplace roles.

Focus on In-House Technology

The comments also follow a series of technology milestones announced by Ola Electric as the company expands its in-house capabilities across the electric vehicle value chain.

Earlier this week, Ola Electric said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ola Cell Technologies, received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its indigenously developed 46100 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell.

The certification marked a key step in the company's efforts to localise battery manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported cells, strengthening India's electric vehicle supply chain.

According to the company, the 46100 LFP cell is designed and manufactured in India and is expected to power Ola Electric's future range of electric vehicles while supporting the country's push for greater self-reliance in advanced battery technology.

Ola Electric has said it is building an integrated EV ecosystem by developing critical technologies such as battery cells, battery packs, motors and software in-house as part of its long-term manufacturing strategy. (ANI)