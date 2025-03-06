Good news for small and medium business owners! Tamil Nadu govt launches ChatGPT training

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of the Tamil Nadu government has announced a ChatGPT training class. Training is provided on ChatGPT applications to simplify business and reduce costs.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

As technology advances, business is also changing accordingly. In this situation, ChatGPT is very useful in today's world for businesses to reduce costs. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an announcement stating that a one-day training class on "ChatGPT Training for Entrepreneurs" will be provided by the Tamil Nadu Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute.

ChatGPT training for entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs, small and medium business owners, and startup founders. This training class will provide information and practical training to simplify business operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs using ChatGPT. This training is scheduled to take place on 08.03.2025 at Seshasayi Technical Institute, Thanjai Main Road, Ariyamangalam, Kamaraj Nagar, Trichy District.


Topics covered in the training

ChatGPT Introduction and Prompt Techniques: Learn about ChatGPT's capabilities and how to write appropriate prompts for business needs. Clear Goal Setting: Learn how to properly set and implement your goals and objectives with the help of ChatGPT. Marketing and Branding Strategies: Learn innovative marketing and social media planning strategies using ChatGPT. Content Creation and Customer Engagement: Learn how to use AI tools to create impactful content and improve customer dialogue.

Solution through ChatGPT

Performance Monitoring and Measurement Strategies: Learn how to accurately monitor business performance and analyze it using ChatGPT. Direct Problem Solving: Find solutions through ChatGPT in an integrated session covering the entrepreneurial challenges faced by the poster. Participants will receive an exclusive e-book with over 100 high-performance ChatGPT prompts and access to a unified WhatsApp community for daily prompt guidance and updates.

Registration is essential

Those who wish to get more details about this training can visit the website www.editn.in. For more details, contact the following address and telephone / mobile numbers during office working days (Monday to Friday) from 10 am to 5.45 pm: 9894920819/90806 09808/98416 93060 - Registration is mandatory to participate in this training camp.

