Image Credit : Gemini

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has great news! PF is now a life safety policy. Employees get up to Rs 7 lakh free life insurance without paying any premium.

The decision was made at EPFO's 237th meeting. Now, PF account holders get free life insurance from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. No extra payment is needed from the employee for this benefit. These rules are part of the Employee Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.

The EDLI scheme was launched by the central government in 1976. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance to the family of an employee who dies unexpectedly while in service.