GOOD NEWS! DA set to hike again for central government employees before Holi 2025

Central government employees are expected to receive another DA hike before Holi, even before the 8th Pay Commission. The DA might increase by 3-4%, leading to a rise in both salary and pension.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Central government employees are in the news again regarding DA. They are receiving increased salaries from January.

budget 2025
article_image2

The DA of central government employees is set to increase again. DA will increase again before the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image3

It is being reported that the announcement will be made before Holi. DA will increase again. News suggests that the DA may increase by 3 to 4 percent again.

article_image4

According to the 7th Pay Commission, DA and DR increase twice a year, in January and July. As a result, both salary and pension increase. Salaries will increase again this time.

article_image5

The DA will be announced again during Holi. This DA increase depends on the AICPI index. December's statistics have not been released yet. It is expected that by Holi, the DA may increase from 53% to 56% or 57%.

article_image6

Now the question is, how much will the salary of the employees increase if the DA increases? Calculations show that if the basic salary is Rs 18,000 and the DA increases by 3%, the salary will increase by Rs 540 per month.

article_image7

Those whose salary is Rs 2.50 lakh. Their DA salary will increase by another Rs 7500. Similarly, the pension will increase from Rs 270 to Rs 3750.

budget 2025

