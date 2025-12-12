The Union Cabinet has approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for the 2026 season. The MSP for milling copra is fixed at Rs 12,027 per quintal and for ball copra at Rs 12,500 per quintal. NAFED and NCCF will be nodal agencies.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for the 2026 season.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, in order to provide remunerative prices to the cultivators, the Government had announced in the Union Budget of 2018-19, that MSP of all the mandated crops will be fixed at levels of at least 1.5 times of all India weighted average cost of production.

MSP Set for 2026 Copra Season

"The MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at Rs 12,027 per quintal and for ball copra at Rs 12,500 per quintal for the 2026 season," the release stated.

During the press briefing in the national capital, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said," Union Cabinet has approved MSP of Rs 12,027 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 12,500 per quintal for ball copra for 2026. NAFED and NCCF will be the nodal agencies for this."

Significant Price Hike

The MSP for the 2026 season is an increase of Rs 445 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 400 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season.

The Government has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from Rs 5,250 per quintal and Rs 5,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to Rs 12,027 per quintal and Rs 12,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2026, registering a growth of 129 per cent and 127 per cent, respectively.

Benefits and Procurement

A higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivise farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for procurement of copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS), the release added. (ANI)