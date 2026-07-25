Gold Rate Today: Rates Rise Sharply After Two-Day Relief; Middle East Crisis in Focus
Planning to buy gold? Here's a shocker. After a two-day dip, gold rates have suddenly shot up again today, leaving buyers worried once more.
Gold prices
Gold prices were rising all week. But on Thursday and Friday, the rates dipped a bit, giving everyone hope. But Saturday's market threw a surprise. The two-day fall ended. In Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold now costs ₹1,44,930, up by ₹600 from yesterday. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold also jumped by ₹550 to ₹1,32,850. Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam are seeing the same rates. Meanwhile, silver prices are also changing based on global market trends, with small differences seen in local markets.
Gold prices
The gold market is feeling the heat from US inflation and confusion over the Federal Reserve's interest rates. If people expect a rate cut, investors will rush back to gold. This will push up demand and prices. Even a small change in the US dollar's value affects gold rates. When the dollar gets weaker, global investors see gold as a safe bet and start buying, which makes prices climb.
Gold prices
Whenever there's a war or political tension anywhere, investors pull money from risky places like the stock market and put it in gold. Right now, the US-Iran tension hasn't become a full-blown war. But markets are on high alert about the Middle East situation. Any bad news could cause a sudden spike in gold demand. If things get worse, gold prices will shoot up. If they calm down, prices might cool off.
Gold prices
Four things will decide where gold prices go next: US Federal Reserve's moves, the Dollar Index, events in the Middle East, and international spot gold prices. Based on these, gold rates could either climb again or drop a little. That's why, if you're planning to buy gold, you must track the daily prices.
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