Gold Price FALLS Today on Karwa Chauth: Check 22k, 24k Gold Rates in Your City
Gold prices have been sky-high for weeks, but today they've finally dropped. This price cut right before the festive season is great news. This report covers today's 22 and 24-carat gold rates in cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi
15
Image Credit : Tanishq
Gold Price
Gold rates change daily. After weeks of high prices, they've finally dropped today, a noticeable decrease from yesterday. This dip before the festive season is great news for buyers.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Kolkata
Gold price in Kolkata today:
22K - ₹11,210/gram
24K - ₹12,229/gram
Yesterday's price:
22K - ₹11,380/gram
24K - ₹12,415/gram
35
Image Credit : unsplash
Chennai, Mumbai
Gold price in Chennai today:
22K - ₹11,260/gram
24K - ₹12,284/gram
Gold price in Mumbai today:
22K - ₹11,210/gram
24K - ₹12,229/gram
45
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Delhi, Bengaluru
Gold price in Delhi today:
22K - ₹11,220/gram
24K - ₹12,244/gram
Gold price in Bengaluru today:
22K - ₹11,210/gram
24K - ₹12,229/gram
55
Image Credit : AI GENERATED IMAGE WITH GEMINI
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Gold price in Ahmedabad today:
22K - ₹11,210/gram
24K - ₹12,234/gram
Gold price in Kerala today:
22K - ₹11,210/gram
24K - ₹12,229/gram
Latest Videos