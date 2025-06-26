Gold Prices Drop Ahead of Sawan: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city on June 26
Gold prices dipped on June 26. According to IBJA, the prices of 24-carat gold were Rs 97,580/10g and 22-carat gold was Rs 90,934/10g as of 6:20 AM. Check rates across major Indian cities.
| Published : Jun 26 2025, 10:10 AM
1 Min read
10g Gold Price in New Delhi on June 26th?
22 Carat- ₹90,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,090 per 10 grams
Today's 10g Gold Price in Mumbai?
22 Carat- ₹90,690 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,940 per 10 grams
Today's 10g Gold Rate in Kolkata?
22 Carat- ₹90,690 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,940 per 10 grams
Today's 10g Gold Rate in Bengaluru?
22 Carat- ₹90,690 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,940 per 10 grams
Today's 10g Gold Price in Ahmedabad?
22 Carat- ₹90,740 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,990 per 10 grams
Today's 10g Gold Price in Jaipur?
22 Carat- ₹90,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,090 per 10 grams
10g Gold Price in Lucknow on June 26th?
22 Carat- ₹90,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,090 per 10 grams
Today's 10g Gold Price in Patna?
22 Carat- ₹90,740 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,990 per 10 grams
10g Gold Price in Chandigarh on June 26th?
22 Carat- ₹90,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,090 per 10 grams
10g Gold Price in Bhopal on June 26th?
22 Carat- ₹90,740 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,990 per 10 grams
