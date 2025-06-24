As gold prices soar to historic highs, Africa emerges as a strategic investment destination, offering high returns. Here are five compelling gold stocks to consider for tapping into the continent's golden renaissance.

Investors who have been hesitant to explore gold stocks in African markets may be overlooking some of the most compelling opportunities of the coming decade. Gold prices have soared to unprecedented levels in 2025, at times, exceeding $3,500 per ounce. This historic rally is fueled by several factors, including persistent global inflation and economic instability, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty, particularly involving major economies like the U.S., as well as central banks, especially in China and India, increasing their gold reserves while reducing U.S. Treasury.

Why Africa? Safe Havens and High Returns

Turning to Africa, the continent is rich in natural resources. According to the World Gold Council, Africa is home to some of the largest gold reserves, with countries such as South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, and Mali leading in terms of production. This positions Africa as a strategic destination for investors seeking both commodity and geographic diversification.

Amid these record prices, investment dollars are flowing into African countries perceived as relatively stable and “safe” for gold mining and trading. Several West and East African nations have emerged as top destinations due to their established mining codes and regulatory frameworks, political stability relative to other gold-rich regions, and ongoing infrastructure improvements and government initiatives to attract foreign investment

Investment Dynamics and Trends

Middle Eastern Backing: Investors from GCC countries have poured over $100 billion into African mining over the past decade, according to Afreximbank’s December 2024 report, with a focus on gold. The UAE is the largest investor and has invested approximately $59.4 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia with $25.6 billion.

Production Growth: Ghana’s gold output surged 19.3% in 2024 and is expected to increase gold output by 6.25% to 5.1 million ounces in 2025, driven by both artisanal and new large-scale mining projects. Similarly, Tanzania’s gold production reached an all-time high of 60,000 kilograms (approximately 1.93 million ounces) in 2024, up from 55,000 kilograms in 2023.

Government Initiatives: Many African governments are introducing policies such as tax incentives, infrastructure development, and regulatory reforms to attract and secure foreign investment in gold mining.

5 Stocks to Consider for High Returns and Strategic Investments in African Gold

1. Lake Victoria Gold (LVG)

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG | OTCQB: LVGLF) is a junior gold exploration and development company focused primarily on the Lake Victoria Goldfield region in Tanzania. The company is rapidly growing through acquisitions and exploration in this prolific gold-producing area.

Key Projects and Operations:

LVG holds a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project located in northwest Tanzania, adjacent to Barrick Gold’s Bulyanhulu Mine, one of the largest gold mines in the region.

The Tembo Project has over 50,000 meters of drilling completed. Furthermore, the company has launched a 3,000-meter reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Ngula 1 prospect.

Previous drilling at Ngula 1 has yielded significant intercepts, including 17.23 g/t gold over 4 meters from 19 meters depth and 28.57 g/t gold over 3 meters from 54 meters. The new RC program will test a 300-meter stretch of the southern structural zone with holes spaced every 20 meters and depths up to 50 meters.

The drilling supports a proposed small-scale mining joint venture with Nyati Resources, which will use two processing plants to process mineralized material from the Tembo Project and nearby licenses.

On April 9, Lake Victoria Gold successfully converted its Tembo Project’s Prospecting License into four 10-year Mining Licenses. This legal advancement clears the path for formal development and enhances the project’s appeal to partners and investors.

The company also acquired the Imwelo Gold Project, situated immediately west of AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Gold Mine, under Tanzanian mining licenses ML538/2015 and PML2637. This project benefits from proximity to a major producing mine and has an updated pre-feasibility study completed in 2021.

In 2021, LVG sold six non-core prospecting licenses near Bulyanhulu to Barrick for $6 million up front and up to $45 million in milestone payments, with Barrick also taking an equity position in LVG.

The company has also secured an equity investment and operational partnership with Taifa Group, Tanzania’s largest mining contractor. Through Taifa Mining, LVG will access extensive local mining expertise and a large fleet of equipment, reducing execution risk in exploration and development.

Why Invest in Lake Victoria Gold?

STRATEGIC POSITIONING IN A PROLIFIC GOLD DISTRICT: LVG’s projects are located in Tanzania’s most productive gold belt, adjacent to major mines like Barrick Gold’s Bulyanhulu Mine and AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Gold Mine, which provides potential for resource growth and operational synergies.

UPTO $45 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS: Barrick’s purchase of non-core licenses from LVG for $6 million up front and upto $45 million in milestone payments, along with an equity position, underscores the region’s potential and provides necessary funds to carry operations and advance exploration and development activities.

PARTNERSHIP WITH NYATI RESOURCES: The proposed small-scale mining joint venture with Nyati Resources, which provides access to a privately operated Carbon-in-Pulp (CIP) plant with up to 620 tonnes per day capacity reduces time to market.

EARLY-STAGE GROWTH POTENTIAL: As a junior explorer and developer, LVG’s stock is trading at $0.1420 and offers exposure to significant upside from successful exploration and development in a proven gold region.

FOCUSED AND LEAN OPERATION: With a small team and targeted project portfolio, the company can efficiently allocate capital to high-impact exploration and development activities.

RENEWED MINING LICENSES AND FINANCING: Recent license renewals and capital raises reduce regulatory and financial risks, supporting project advancement.

THE COMPANY’S LEADERSHIP: LVG’s leadership has decades of African mining experience and retains over 60% ownership, aligning closely with shareholder interests.

2. AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) is a major global gold mining company with a strong presence in Africa, operating key mines such as Siguiri in Guinea (85% stake), Iduapriem and Obuasi in Ghana, Geita in Tanzania, Sukari in Egypt, and Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company targets total gold production between 2.9 million and 3.225 million ounces in 2025, with 1.9 to 2.1 million ounces expected from its African operations.

Recent Highlights:

In Q1 2025, AngloGold Ashanti’s gold production rose 22% year-on-year to 720,000 ounces, driven by a 28% increase in managed operations, including strong output from Siguiri (67% increase), Sukari (Egypt’s largest gold mine, contributing 117,000 ounces), and other African mines.

The company reported a 607% surge in free cash flow to $403 million and a 764% increase in profit attributable to shareholders, reaching $443 million in Q1 2025, reflecting operational improvements, cost management, and higher gold prices.

AngloGold Ashanti is investing heavily in expansion, notably a $500 million redevelopment of the Obuasi mine in Ghana, aiming to increase production to 400,000 ounces per annum by 2028 and extend the mine life by 20 years.

Why Invest in AngloGold Ashanti?

Strong Operational Growth and Financial Performance: The company’s recent production increases, significant profit and cash flow growth, and effective cost control demonstrate robust operational execution and resilience amid inflationary pressures.

Strategic Expansion In Africa: With major projects like the Obuasi redevelopment and a diversified portfolio of high-quality African mines, AngloGold Ashanti is well-positioned to capitalize on Africa’s rich gold reserves and rising gold prices.

3. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a senior gold mining company with significant operations in Africa, notably in Mauritania (Tasiast mine) and Ghana, alongside other global sites.

Recent Highlights:

In Q1 2025, Kinross Gold produced approximately 512,000 gold equivalent ounces with an attributable all-in sustaining cost of $1,355 per ounce sold. Operating cash flow reached $597 million, and free cash flow more than doubled year-over-year to about $371 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $695 million, with total liquidity around $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. Net debt was reduced to approximately $540 million, reflecting improved balance sheet strength.

Production costs and margins improved despite inflationary pressures, with margins per ounce sold increasing 67%, outpacing the 38% rise in gold prices. Ongoing exploration and development focus includes brownfield projects at Tasiast (Mauritania) and Paracatu (Brazil), supporting future growth.

Why Invest in Kinross Gold Corporation?

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW GENERATION: Kinross’s robust free cash flow, reduced debt, and ample liquidity provide financial flexibility and support shareholder returns.

OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE AND DISCIPLINED GROWTH: Despite a slight production dip due to planned mine transitions, the company improved margins significantly, demonstrating effective cost management and operational excellence.

STRATEGIC EXPOSURE TO AFRICAN GOLD ASSETS: Kinross’s African operations, particularly Tasiast, offer access to high-quality gold reserves in politically stable jurisdictions, enhancing long-term production potential.

4. TRX Gold Corporation (TRX)

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN: TRX) is a growing gold mining company advancing the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania, which features an established open pit operation and a 2,000 tonnes per day processing plant. The company recently filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which indicates a strong economic potential for expansion, including upgrading the plant to 3,000 tonnes per day and transitioning to underground mining within 2-3 years.

Recent Highlights:

The PEA estimates average gold production of about 62,000 ounces per year over a 17.6-year mine life, with a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of approximately US$701 million at a 5% discount rate and a life-of-mine gold price of US$2,296/oz.

The project hosts measured and indicated mineral resources of 10.8 million tonnes at 2.57 g/t gold (893,000 ounces) and inferred resources of 9.1 million tonnes at 2.47 g/t (726,000 ounces).

Recent operational improvements include increased grade profiles leading to lower cash costs and higher profitability. The company is pursuing further exploration and development to increase mineral resources and production capacity.

TRX Gold holds a special mining license in Tanzania that allows for underground mining and unrestricted growth potential. Challenges include managing underground development risks and ongoing discussions with the Tanzanian government regarding joint venture shares.

Why Invest in TRX Gold Corporation?

HIGH-MARGIN, DE-RISKED ASSET IN A PREMIER AFRICAN GOLD JURISDICTION: Buckreef is a well-established operation with expansion potential, providing a stable platform for growth.

STRONG ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND GROWTH POTENTIAL: The PEA indicates robust project economics with significant NPV, and ongoing exploration could further enhance resources and production.

5. Perseus Mining Limited (PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) is a multi-mine gold producer and developer focused on West Africa and Tanzania, with operations in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Tanzania. The company operates three gold mines—Yaouré and Sissingué in Côte d’Ivoire, and Edikan in Ghana—and is advancing the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania, as well as the CMA underground project at Yaouré.

Recent Highlights:

Perseus expects total gold production of 2.6 to 2.7 million ounces over the five-year period from FY26 to FY30, averaging about 515,000 to 535,000 ounces annually from its four operating mines. In the December 2024 quarter, Perseus produced 132,419 ounces of gold, a 9% increase from the prior quarter, at an all-in site cost (AISC) of $1,127/oz.

The company generated $173 million in notional cash flow during the quarter, with a cash margin of $1,303/oz on a realized gold price of $2,430/oz. Perseus ended December 2024 with $704 million in net cash and bullion, providing strong liquidity to fund growth and shareholder returns.

The Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania is under development with a Final Investment Decision (FID) made in April 2025, involving a $523 million investment. The project is expected to produce first gold in Q1 2027, with an estimated 2.01 million ounces over an 11-year mine life and an average AISC of $1,211/oz.

Perseus maintains a strong focus on exploration to extend mine lives and grow resources, with positive results at several sites including Yaouré, Sissingué, Edikan, and the Meyas Sand project in Sudan.

Why Invest in Perseus Mining Limited?

ROBUST PRODUCTION OUTLOOK AND STRONG CASH FLOW: Perseus’s multi-mine portfolio in West Africa and Tanzania provides steady gold production with efficient cost management, supporting solid cash flow generation.

GROWTH THROUGH DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS: The Nyanzaga Gold Project and CMA underground mine represent significant growth catalysts, expanding production capacity and extending mine life.

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: With over $700 million in net cash and bullion, Perseus is well-capitalized to fund ongoing development and exploration, reducing financing risk.

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND PROVEN TRACK RECORD: Perseus has successfully developed and operated multiple mines in Africa, demonstrating operational expertise in the region.

Conclusion

Among the five compelling gold stocks in African markets, Lake Victoria Gold stands out as the most attractive investment opportunity due to its strategic positioning in a prolific gold district, significant upside potential, strong partnerships and financial backing, along with focused and lean operation. Furthermore, recent license renewals and successful capital raises have reduced regulatory and financial risks, providing a solid foundation for project advancement. This stability is crucial in a sector where regulatory and financial hurdles can significantly impact project timelines and costs, which makes it the best stock to invest in for those looking to capitalize on the African gold renaissance.

