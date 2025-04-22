Gold price SURGES before Akshay Tritiya: Check 24k gold rates in your city
Gold And Silver Price Today: Parents dreaming of gifting gold to their daughters are facing challenges due to rising prices. This article provides today's 22 and 24 carat gold and silver rates. You can also check gold prices in major cities
Parents save money to buy gold for their daughters. Gifting gold jewelry is a dream for all parents.
Gold prices have been rising rapidly. Check today's gold and silver rates before buying. Prices vary from city to city.
22 Carat Gold Price in India Today
1 gram: ₹9,016
8 grams: ₹72,128
10 grams: ₹90,160
100 grams: ₹9,01,600
24 Carat Gold Price in India Today
1 gram: ₹9,836
8 grams: ₹78,688
10 grams: ₹98,360
100 grams: ₹9,83,600
Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities
22 carat 10 gram gold price: Chennai: ₹90,160, Mumbai: ₹90,160, Delhi: ₹90,310, Bangalore: ₹90,160, Hyderabad: ₹90,160, Kerala: ₹90,160, Pune: ₹90,160, Vadodara: ₹90,160
Silver Price in India Today
Silver prices have also decreased today. Silver rates in India depend on international fluctuations and rupee performance against the dollar.
10 grams: ₹1,011
100 grams: ₹10,110
1000 grams: ₹1,01,100
Gold should be bought when prices are declining or stable. It's becoming increasingly unaffordable. Despite rising prices during the wedding season, people are buying gold with their savings.