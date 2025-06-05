Gold price RISES on June 5: Check 22k, 24k gold rate in your city
Gold Today: Gold prices are skyrocketing again, exceeding ₹99,000 in many cities. If you're heading to jewelry store or planning gold purchase, knowing today's (June 5th) rates is crucial. Find out the latest price of 1 tola gold in 10 major cities
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
What's the gold rate in Delhi today?
22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Mumbai today?
22 Carat- ₹90,910 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,180 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Kolkata today?
22 Carat- ₹90,910 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,180 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Chennai today?
22 Carat- ₹90,910 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,180 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Ahmedabad today?
22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,230 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Jaipur today?
22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Bhopal today?
22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,230 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Lucknow today?
22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Ayodhya today?
22 Carat- ₹91,060 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,330 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Patna today?
22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,230 per 10 grams