Gold prices change daily. Sometimes they stay around one lakh, and sometimes they decrease. This number is constantly changing. Over the past few months, gold prices have been increasing. Although there have been some price drops, they haven't been significant. Today, the price has increased again. Take a quick look at today's gold prices in different cities.
Today's Gold Rate in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,390 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,244 per gram
Yesterday's Gold Rate in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,355 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,206 per gram
Today's Gold Rate in Chennai:
22 Carat - ₹9,390 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,244 per gram
Today's Gold Rate in Mumbai:
22 Carat - ₹9,390 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,244 per gram
Today's Gold Rate in Delhi:
22 Carat - ₹9,405 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,259 per gram
Today's Gold Rate in Bengaluru:
22 Carat - ₹9,390 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,244 per gram
Today's Gold Rate in Ahmedabad:
22 Carat - ₹9,395 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,249 per gram
Today's Gold Rate in Kerala:
22 Carat - ₹9,390 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,244 per gram