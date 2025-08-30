Gold price RISES on August 30: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices rose again on Saturday. Due to continuous price increases for several days, gold has now become a precious yellow metal. Find out today's gold prices for 22-24 carats in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
15
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Gold prices jumped again on Saturday. Due to continuous price increases for several days, gold has now become a precious yellow metal. Find out today's gold prices for 22-24 carats in major cities across the country, including Kolkata. Kolkata gold prices today: 18 carat - 1 gram gold price is 7871 rupees, up 123 rupees from yesterday. 10 grams of gold costs 78710 rupees, up 1230 rupees from yesterday. 100 grams of gold costs 787100 rupees, up 12300 rupees from yesterday.
25
Image Credit : Pixabay
22 carat - 1 gram gold price is 9620 rupees, up 150 rupees from yesterday. 10 grams of gold costs 96200 rupees, up 1500 rupees from yesterday. 100 grams of gold costs 962000 rupees, up 15000 rupees from yesterday. 24 carat - 1 gram gold price is 10495 rupees, up 164 rupees from yesterday. 10 grams of gold costs 104950 rupees, up 1640 rupees from yesterday. 100 grams of gold costs 1049500 rupees, up 16400 rupees from yesterday.
35
Image Credit : AI Meta
Today's gold prices in Mumbai: 22 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 96200 rupees, up 1500 rupees from yesterday. 24 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 104950 rupees, up 1640 rupees from yesterday. Today's gold prices in Delhi: 22 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 96350 rupees, up 1500 rupees from yesterday. 24 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 105100 rupees, up 1640 rupees from yesterday.
45
Image Credit : AI Meta
Today's gold prices in Hyderabad: 22 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 96200 rupees, up 1500 rupees from yesterday. 24 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 104950 rupees, up 1640 rupees from yesterday. Today's gold prices in Jaipur: 22 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 96350 rupees, up 1500 rupees from yesterday. 24 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 105100 rupees, up 1640 rupees from yesterday.
55
Image Credit : AI Meta
Today's gold prices in Chennai: 22 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 96200 rupees, up 1500 rupees from yesterday. 24 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 104950 rupees, up 1640 rupees from yesterday. Today's gold prices in Patna: 22 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 96250 rupees, up 1500 rupees from yesterday. 24 carat - Price of 10 grams of gold is 105000 rupees, up 1640 rupees from yesterday.
