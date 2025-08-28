Gold price RISES on August 28: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices are on the rise again. Prices have increased compared to yesterday. Find out the new prices of 22 and 24 carat gold in various cities
Prices increased again today after yesterday. Gold prices have been on an upward trend for the past few months. Although the price changes daily. Sometimes it stays in lakhs, sometimes the price decreases. Even though the price has fallen in between, it has not fallen that much. Today the price of gold has changed again. The price has increased quite a bit from yesterday. Take a quick look at the price of gold in which city.
Today's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹9,405 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,260 per gram
Yesterday's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹9,390 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,244 per gram
Today's gold rates in Chennai:
22 carat - ₹9,405 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,260 per gram
Today's gold rates in Mumbai:
22 carat - ₹9,405 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,260 per gram
Today's gold rates in Delhi:
22 carat - ₹9,420 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,275 per gram
Today's gold rates in Bengaluru:
22 carat - ₹9,405 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,260 per gram
Today's gold rates in Ahmedabad:
22 carat - ₹9,410 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,265 per gram
Today's gold rates in Kerala:
22 carat - ₹9,405 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,260 per gram