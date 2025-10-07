Gold Price sees HUGE RISE post Lakshmi Puja: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold Price Today: Due to a continuous price hike for a few days, gold prices have now increased significantly. What is gold selling for today? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
15
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
On Oct 7, gold prices are soaring. Today's Gold Price in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹9152 (up ₹94), 10g is ₹91520 (up ₹940), 100g is ₹915200 (up ₹9400).
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1g is ₹11185 (up ₹115), 10g is ₹111850 (up ₹1150). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹12202 (up ₹125), 10g is ₹122020 (up ₹1250).
35
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai (10g): 22K at ₹111850, 24K at ₹122020. Delhi (10g): 22K at ₹112000, 24K at ₹122070. All prices have increased since yesterday.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's Gold Price
Chennai (10g): 22K at ₹111850, 24K at ₹122020. Patna (10g): 22K at ₹111900, 24K at ₹122070. Prices have risen across the board.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad (10g): 22K at ₹111850, 24K at ₹122020. Jaipur (10g): 22K at ₹112000, 24K at ₹122070. Gold prices continue to climb in major cities.
Latest Videos