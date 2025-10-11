Gold Price RISES Again 10-days Before Diwali: Check 22k, 24k Rates in Your City
Gold Price: Putting a strain on the middle class, after several days of continuous price hikes, gold prices have now increased significantly. What is gold selling for today? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country
15
Image Credit : Pixabay
Gold Price
On Oct 11, gold prices are sky-high, hitting the middle class hard. Today's gold price in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹9,319 (up ₹41), 10g is ₹93,190 (up ₹410).
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold Rate Today
22 Carat: 1g is ₹11,390 (up ₹50), 10g is ₹113,900 (up ₹500). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹12,426 (up ₹55), 10g is ₹124,260 (up ₹550).
35
Image Credit : Pixabay
Mumbai, Delhi
Mumbai (10g): 22C & 24C at ₹113,900 (up ₹500). Delhi (10g): 22C at ₹114,050 (up ₹500), 24C at ₹124,410 (up ₹550). 18C prices also increased.
45
Image Credit : Pixabay
Hyderabad, Jaipur
Hyderabad (10g): 22C & 24C at ₹113,900 (up ₹500). Jaipur (10g): 22C at ₹114,050 (up ₹500), 24C at ₹124,410 (up ₹550). 18C prices also increased.
55
Image Credit : Tanishq
Chennai, Patna
Chennai (10g): 22C & 24C at ₹113,900 (up ₹500). Patna (10g): 22C at ₹113,950 (up ₹500), 24C at ₹124,310 (up ₹550). 18C prices also increased.
Latest Videos