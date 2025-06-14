- Home
- Gold Price HITS new high on June 14: Delhi crosses Rs 1.01 lakh, check rates in your city
Gold Price HITS new high on June 14: Delhi crosses Rs 1.01 lakh, check rates in your city
Gold Price Alert Today: The Israel-Iran war is impacting gold prices. On Saturday, June 14th, gold rates skyrocketed. 24-carat gold crossed ₹1.01 lakh per 10 grams in cities from Delhi to Patna. Check out the latest gold prices in your city.
| Published : Jun 14 2025, 08:46 AM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold Price in New Delhi Today
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
210
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Mumbai Today
22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams
310
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Kolkata Today
22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams
410
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Chennai Today
22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams
510
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Ahmedabad Today
22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams
610
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Jaipur Today
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
710
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Bhopal Today
22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams
810
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Lucknow Today
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
910
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Varanasi Today
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
1010
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Patna Today
22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams
